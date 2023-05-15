A Lincolnshire police officer who pursued an "inappropriate emotional relationship" with a victim of domestic abuse was found to have committed gross misconduct.

PC Andrew Walker, who was based at Stamford police station, exchanged messages with the victim and kept in contact with her to try to form a relationship after meeting her while responding to a domestic abuse call.

He also disclosed details of police investigations and police information to the victim which she was not entitled to know.

A misconduct hearing found PC Walker breached standards of conduct, confidentiality, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect, and courtesy.

Chief Constable Chris Haward, who chaired the panel, concluded that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been sacked had he not already retired.

