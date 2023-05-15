The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.

Ten community groups are competing for your vote in the ITV Calendar region. The five groups in the Calendar North region are:

1. Butterflies Dementia Support and Activities Group

2. Incredible Edible Leeds

3. Curry Circle

4. Out Together

5. SNAPS

The five in the Calendar South region are:

1 ACCTing Up!

2 Once a Robin, Always a Robin

3. Period Proud South Yorkshire

4. Oasis Creative

5 SHE-roes "Lounge" and peer group

To find out more about the projects and to vote click here

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.

The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.

You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count.

To vote and to read the terms & conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk