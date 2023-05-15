A lorry driver has been arrested after a teenager died in a crash on the A1.

The 19-year-old woman, who was driving a black Audi A3, suffered fatal injuries after colliding with the back of a lorry near Ferrybridge shortly after 6.10pm on Saturday, 13 May.

Three people travelling in the car with her suffered minor injuries.

The lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed pending further inquiries.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.