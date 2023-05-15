A member of police has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a city centre.

Matthew Oxby, who works in regional scientific support for West Yorkshire Police, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday 18 May.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Wakefield in December 2022 while the 48-year-old was off duty.

Mr Oxby is currently suspended from his job.

