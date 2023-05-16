Warning: This report contains a distressing image of the dog

A dog that was rescued after being abandoned was the "thinnest" an RSPCA inspector said he had ever seen alive.

Police contacted the charity after finding the distressed greyhound/lurcher - named Lucas - in Huddersfield Road, Barnsley.

He was so emaciated he was unable to walk and had lost almost all his fur due to an untreated skin condition.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said: "I was really shocked when I first saw him. He was the thinnest dog that I had ever seen which was still alive and on top of this he had an awful untreated skin condition which meant he was constantly scratching and had left him almost completely bald.

"I could tell by his demeanour and look in his eyes Lucas had given up on life as he was so broken and withdrawn. It was heartbreaking to see."

Lucas was rushed to a vet for treatment and a microchip revealed his name but his ownership details had not been kept up-to-date.

A microchip revealed he is called Lucas but not who his current owner is Credit: RSPCA

Due to scratch marks found on his legs, it is believed he came from a home with another dog.

Lucas had sarcoptic mange which is highly infectious and transferable to humans so other pets or people in the household he came from could also be infected.

After receiving emergency care he is said to be making a good recovery.

Luka Atkinson, animal centre deputy manager, said: "He is such a sweetheart and is alreadybeginning to find some energy to run around the exercise field.

"His fur is beginning to grow back and he is on a special diet to help regain weight slowly. The colour of his skin is now paler as his inflammation has settled more."

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with information about Lucas's background to get in touch.

Mr Cottle-Shaw added: "I am sure someone will recognise who owned this poor boy as the state of his neglect makes him very distinctive.

"The fact that he had a bandage on his tail and was wearing a brown leather lead may also provide clues.

"I am very keen to find who left Lucas in such a horrendous state of suffering and then simply dumped him like rubbish close to death."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.