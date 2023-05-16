A Sheffield Wednesday fan has been banned for life over racist abuse aimed at manager Darren Moore.

A message containing racial slurs was posted on Twitter after the Owls lost their League One play-off semi-final first leg at Peterborough on Friday night, 12 May.

The club described the abuse as "repulsive" and "despicable" in a statement.

The club said: "Sheffield Wednesday are appalled by a repulsive racist message directed at Darren Moore posted on a social media platform following our game against Peterborough United on Friday evening.

"We distance ourselves absolutely from this kind of abhorrent behaviour and have taken the appropriate steps by issuing an immediate ban on the individual in question from all SWFC fixtures and events.

"Sheffield Wednesday stand shoulder to shoulder with Darren, the football family and wider society in condemning all forms of discrimination."

They added that the club would support Moore in using "the full force of the law as a result of such a cowardly and despicable act".

After the tweet was widely shared, fans were quick to show their support for Moore. One user wrote: "Disgrace. Good on SWFC let's all support the manager and our team."

Another said: "Well done Wednesday! We don't want them kind of fans in our club it's disgusting!"

Friday's 4-0 loss means the Owls would need beat Peterborough by five goals on Thursday, 18 May, if they hope to secure a place in the League One Play Off Final at Wembley later this month.

Following the game, manager Darren Moore, said: "The words we say now are difficult to penetrate because emotions are running high."It’s all about the performance now, we have to put on a performance on Thursday. It’s an uphill battle, of course it is but we will have to regroup."

The Owls finished the season in third place on 96 points, just two points from automatic promotion to the Championship and 19 points ahead of their semi-final rivals.

