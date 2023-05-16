Play Brightcove video

Video report by Frazer Maude

Two men have been jailed for using a 3D printer to manufacture firearms.

Sibusiso Moyo, a computer science lecturer at the University of Sheffield, and father-of-three Christopher Gill were part of a conspiracy to make and supply guns to criminals.

Police became aware of the plot when Majeed Rehman, an associate of the two men, was stopped by officers in Bradford.

They found an FGC9 homemade automatic sub-machine gun, magazine and bullets hidden in a supermarket bag-for-life in the footwell of his BMW car.

Component parts for an FGC9 weapon Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Christopher Gill had earlier been seen getting into the car carrying the bag.

Further investigations led by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit found two more almost complete FGC9s in a holdall hidden in Gill’s loft.

Police raids at addresses in Bradford and Hull uncovered homemade guns alongside bulletins and gun-making equipment. The weapons were described as a hybrid 3D printed gun with metal parts.

Two 3D printers and other component parts were found at Moyo's home address in Hull.

Sheffield Crown Court heard firearms experts at the Royal Armouries in Leeds tested the seized items and confirmed they were viable firearms.

Sibusiso Moyo and Christopher Gill. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Moyo, 41, of Elloughton Grove, Hull, was found guilty of illegally manufacturing a firearm and a separate identity fraud offence following a trial, and was jailed for 18 years.

Christopher Gill 35, of Dick Lane, Tyersal, Bradford, was found guilty of illegally manufacturing a firearm and was jailed for 13 years.

Rehman, 46, of Central Avenue, Little Horton, Bradford, was found guilty of possession of ammunition and conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Andrew Howard, of the organised crime unit, said: “Our investigation found that Sibusiso Moyo and Christopher Gill followed detailed instructions and systematically bought items used to manufacture and construct these deadly firearms and ammunition.

“Manufacture of viable 3D printed firearms is a real threat and these firearms were built for one purpose only, to be supplied to other organised criminals who would use them to inflict harm.

“This has been a ground breaking complex investigation supported by the National Crime Agency in to the new threat posed by 3D printed guns."

