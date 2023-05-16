Police had contact with a man and woman in the days before they were both stabbed to death in a suspected double murder, a watchdog has said.

Mother-of-four Katie Higton, 27, and 25-year-old Steven Harnett, were found fatally injured at a property on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, on Monday morning. It is believed they were attacked overnight.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said West Yorkshire Police were in contact with the pair – and their suspected killer – before the incident.

Investigations are continuing at Harpe Inge in Huddersfield. Credit: ITV News

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police linked to the suspected murder of two people in Huddersfield.

"This is due to the fact officers had contact with both victims, and a man who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, in the days prior to this tragic incident.

"We will now assess the available information to determine what further action may be required."

Police were called to the address, in the Dalton area of Huddersfield, by paramedics shortly before 10am and found the two victims fatally injured.

A 34-year-old Huddersfield man is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Enquiries continue at the location and nearby.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Owing to police contact with parties involved prior to the incident, a referral has been made to the IOPC."

