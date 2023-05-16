A man and a woman found dead in a suspected double murder have been named by police.

Katie Higton, 27, and 25-year-old Steven Harnett, were found fatally injured at a property on Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, on Monday morning. It is believed they were attacked overnight.

They died at the scene. It is believed they were stabbed to death.

Investigations are continuing at Harpe Inge in Huddersfield. Credit: ITV News

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to question a 34-year-old Huddersfield man on suspicion of murder.

A spokesperson said: "Specially trained officers have been supporting their families today and would ask their privacy is respected at what is clearly a dreadful time.

"Police activity remains ongoing at nearby locations to Harpe Inge as part of enquires connected to the murder and local neighbourhood policing team officers continue to conduct reassurance patrols."

Anyone with information should call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101.