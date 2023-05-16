An RAF flypast will take place on Tuesday evening to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly over Lincolnshire to commemorate the operation - launched from RAF Scampton in May 1943 - to bomb German dams.

The flight will set off from its base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and fly a special route over all Bomber Command bases in Lincolnshire to commemorate the anniversary of the raid, as well as conducting a flypast at the RAF Museum, Hendon.

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden said: "The Dambusters raid was one of the most audacious raids in the history of the Royal Air Force, and we at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are proud to commemorate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of all those involved."

Where you can see the flyover:

6.58pm: Spitalgate, Lincolnshire, NG31 9EW

7.02pm: Fulbeck, Lincolnshire, NG32 3JE

7.04pm: Swinderby, Lincolnshire, LN6 9US

7.07pm RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, LN5 9NB

7.08pm: Lincoln- IBCC, Lincolnshire, LN4 2HQ

7.12pm: Skellingthorpe, Lincolnshire, LN6 0HX

7.15pm: Scampton, Lincolnshire, LN1 2TH

7.16pm: Dunholme, Lincolnshire, LN2 3QF

7.18pm: Wickenby, Lincolnshire, LN3 5AX

7.19pm: Faldingworth, Lincolnshire, LN8 3NW

7.21pm: Ingham, Lincolnshire, DN21 5BU

7.22pm: Hemswell Cliff, Lincolnshire, DN21 5TY

7.24pm: Blyton, Lincolnshire, DN21 3PE

7.30pm: Elsham Wolds, Lincolnshire, DN20 0NT

7.31pm: Kirmington, Lincolnshire, DN39 6YH/DN39 6YW

7.32pm: North Killingholme, Lincolnshire, DN40 3JL

7.37pm: Grimsby, Lincolnshire, DN36 4RX

7.39pm: Binbrook, Lincolnshire, LN8 6EG

7.41pm: Ludford, Lincolnshire, LN8 6AD

7.42pm: Kelstern, Lincolnshire, LN11 0RQ

7.47pm: Strubby, Lincolnshire, LN13 0LN

7.51pm: Spilsby, Lincolnshire, PE24 5BD

7.53pm: East Kirkby, Lincolnshire, PE23 4DE

7.58pm: Bardney, Lincolnshire, LN3 5TZ

8pm: Fiskerton, Lincolnshire, LN3 4EZ

8.03pm: Metheringham, Lincolnshire, LN4 3RD

8.05pm: Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, LN10 6QG

8.07pm: RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, LN4 4SY - 20:07

The plans to commemorate the anniversary will be subject to weather conditions and timings may be subject to change.

The Dambusters Raid was an attack on German dams carried out on the night of 16-17 May 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, using special "bouncing bombs".

Nineteen Lancaster aircraft carrying 133 crew members took off in three waves to bomb the dams. Fifty-three men were killed and three became prisoners of war. On the ground, almost 1,300 people were killed in the resulting flooding.

