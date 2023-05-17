Several major crashes on A1 at Colsterworth in Lincolnshire after road closed in both directions
Police say there have been several crashes involving multiple cars stuck in traffic after a road was closed in Lincolnshire.
The A1 at Colsterworth, between Grantham and Stamford, has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing incident.
Since closing the road, there have been reports of a number of crashes involving multiple vehicles who were stuck in the slow-moving traffic.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said that they were "trying to get officers" to those collisions.
They added: "Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.