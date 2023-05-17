Police say there have been several crashes involving multiple cars stuck in traffic after a road was closed in Lincolnshire.

The A1 at Colsterworth, between Grantham and Stamford, has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing incident.

Credit: RSM Photography

Since closing the road, there have been reports of a number of crashes involving multiple vehicles who were stuck in the slow-moving traffic.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said that they were "trying to get officers" to those collisions.

They added: "Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

