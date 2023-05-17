Drivers have been warned of further delays as a lane closure on the M62 in West Yorkshire is extended while roadworks take place.

National Highways is upgrading more than three miles of the central barrier of the motorway between junctions 28 for Tingley and 29 Lofthouse.

Work started in January, but the company said the closure of the outside on the eastbound carriageway would be extended by around half a mile at junction 29 from 21 May.

The extension will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for around three weeks.

Alongside the work on the M62, around two and a half miles of the central barrier will be upgraded between junctions 42 of the M1 for Lofthouse and 43 for Belle Isle, and at junction 7 of the M621 for Stourton.

National Highways said: "We are working hard to complete these vital improvements as soon as possible to reduce longer-term disruption.

"By carrying out the work during the day as well as overnight, we will be able to finish this part of the scheme in three weeks instead of the six weeks it would take if we had done it during overnight closures only."

"We’re strongly advising drivers to allow extra time to travel, or to find alternative routes if this is at all possible.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while this essential work is completed. "

