Police are appealing for help to find two girls thought to be missing with two males.

The teenagers, named only as Keira, 14, and 15-year-old Katie, went missing from home in York on Tuesday.

North Yorkshire Police believe they may have caught a train to Hull from York at 4pm.

They were last seen leaving an address in Hull at around 8.30pm towards Pearson Park.

A police spokesperson said: "Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York and may be travelling with two males.

"Friends and family have been unable to contact them.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare."

Keira is white, 5ft 3ins tall and slim, with very long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is thought to be wearing a cropped, grey Timmy Hilfiger tee shirt, light blue ripped jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Katie is white, 5ft 4ins tall and slim with shoulder length blonde hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a drawstring JD Sports bag and bangles.

Anyone with information should call 101.