A man has been charged with the murders of a man and woman at a home in Huddersfield.

Mother-of-four Katie Higton, 27, and her partner Steven Harnett, 25, were found dead at an address on Harpe Inge, Dalton, on Monday morning, 15 May. It is believed they were stabbed.

Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, was to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning charged with murder.

He has also been charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her against her will in the property on the night of the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team was continuing enquiries.

