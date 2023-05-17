Residents of a block of flats that was evacuated after thieves stole power cables are still living in hotels more than five weeks later.

More than 200 people were told to leave the City Exchange building in Bradford after 40m of cables went missing from the basement on 11 April.

A prohibition notice was served by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, preventing people from returning until it was safe. At the time, residents were told they would need to find alternative accommodation for a week.

But the building remains out-of-bounds.

Tenant Robin Glasson has stayed in five different hotels in as many weeks. He has to move whenever the hotel is fully booked.

"It has a big impact on people's mental health - just the stress of moving," he said. "We can't complain without it being brushed aside. We all just feel really small in this situation. I think a lot of people's mental health has been affected. I know mine has."

He said residents were not being given "clear timeframes" about when they could return.

"I feel like there's a lot that could have been done better," he said.

Tenants have been given a £10-a-day food allowance, but Sofia Menai said the financial strain was becoming intolerable.

"I'm working full time and i've got nothing to eat," she said. "Now for lunches I'm just having a yoghurt and crisps. I'm not getting enough."

She added: "I feel like breaking down. You feel very lost."

MLM Properties, which manages City Exchange, said it hoped tenants would be allowed to return by next week after repair work was signed off by the fire service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.