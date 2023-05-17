A "thug" who left a man fighting for life in one of two unprovoked attacks has been jailed.Liam Lovick, 32, of Dodthorpe, Hull, assaulted two men in separate incidents in the city within three weeks last December.

The first attack happened on 10 December, on Whitefriargate in Hull city centre, when Lovick poured a drink over a man in the Pink Parrot bar. He then headbutted him.

After waiting outside the bar for the man, Lovick attacked him again, punching him to the floor.The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a fractured cheek and jaw.

Lovick attacked the first man in the Pink Parrot on 10 December after pouring a drink over him. Credit: Humberside Police

In the second incident, on Boxing Day, Lovick was outside the Hull Cheese pub when he started speaking to a man called Gareth Davis.As they walked along Paragon Street, Lovick punched Mr Davis, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

Lovick fled the scene. He was found by Humberside Police six days later attempting to hide in a property in Hull.

Mr Davis was placed in an induced coma with a life-threatening head injury.

Gareth Davis was put into an induced coma while he fought for survival. Credit: MEN Media

He survived but continues to need medical treatment almost five months later.

Lovick was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm at Hull Crown Court and jailed for six years.Supt Craig Nicholson, who led the investigation, said: "Lovick has showed absolutely no remorse for his violent, thug-like actions which left one man with serious injuries, and another in hospital fighting for his life. These were two unprovoked and nasty attacks on two men who should have been out with friends enjoying the festivities."This level of violence and criminality will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished, and I hope this outcome provides reassurance to our communities."

