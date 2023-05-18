A six-year-old boy suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" in a dog attack, police have said.Officers were called to South Street in Highfields, Doncaster, following the incident on 11 May.

They seized an American Staffordshire terrier-type dog, which was later put down.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital for treatment for non-serious injuries."No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing."Anyone with information should call the force on 101.