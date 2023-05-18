A teenager who murdered a schoolboy boasted "I sleep better" after the killing.

Fifteen-year-old Jakele Pusey and his accomplice, Jovani Harriott, stabbed Khayri Mclean, 15, to death on 21 September last year.

The pair were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, 18 May.

The court heard that Pusey, who struck the fatal blow, had been kept on remand in a young offenders institution after his arrest.

A covert recording was made of a conversation while he was in custody, during which Pusey discussed whether he should admit the crime.

Pusey's accomplice Jovani Harriott. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford said: "During that conversation, he admitted the murder and gave some indication of the motive and also discussed how he might present himself as a remorseful person or a person who suffered trauma in order to get a shorter sentence.

"There was a discussion about whether or not he was going to admit his guilt in court. He initially said he was going 'not guilty until proven guilty'."

After agreeing that he would plead guilty to the crime, Pusey said he knew he would have to act remorseful in court.

But he said: "To be honest I thought it was gonna change me. To be honest I sleep better. I have no remorse, it doesn't get to me."

The court was told that Pusey and Harriott "lay in wait" for Khayri before attacking him.

They were motivated either by "gang-related violence" or "revenge", the court heard.

Pusey had a history of gang involvement and had been shot by masked men as a 12-year-old.

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, said it was probation's view that the incident "had a significant traumatic effect."

Pusey was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years. Harriott, who denied murder but was found guilty after a trial, was given a minimum 18 years in custody.

