A proposal to refurbish and extend a 170-year-old listed hotel has been praised by Historic England.

The public body, which protects England's heritage buildings, has backed plans by international chain Radisson to revamp the George Hotel in Huddersfield.

The Grade II*-listed hotel was built in 1851 and is considered to be one of Huddersfield's most important buildings.

The building has been closed for a decade, but the proposal is to bring it back into use as a 90-room boutique hotel.

Historic England said the building, located on St George's Square near the Huddersfield station, has played a "central role in the civic and social life" of the town and provided a "grand" architectural backdrop for rail passengers passing by.

The hotel has stood empty for 10 years. Credit: Historic England

After its closure in early 2013 its condition has steadily deteriorated.

Emma Sharpe, of Historic England, said: "We’re pleased to see the application presents a positive vision for the future of The George, which retains its use as a hotel and is sympathetic to both its architectural and historic significance."

Cllr Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration at Kirklees Council, said the council wanted to make sure the hotel's "history and heritage are respected".

“We’ve involved Historic England in discussions around the George Hotel from the outset, because we understand its significance not just as an economic driver for the town centre but as a key piece of Huddersfield’s history," he said.

“This project is about celebrating Huddersfield’s past as we also look to the future. When the George Hotel reopens, we will not only be bringing new business to the heart of Huddersfield town centre but also future-proofing this beautiful building for decades to come.”

