Man charged with double murder makes first crown court appearance

A man charged with the murders of a mother-of-four and her partner has made his first appearance at crown court.

Marcus Osbourne, 34 is accused of killing 27-year-old Katie Higton and Steven Harnett, 25, at a property at Harpe Inge, Dalton, Huddersfield.

Their bodies were found on Monday, 15 May. It is thought they were stabbed.

Osbourne, who is also charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will at the same address, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

Following a brief hearing he was remanded into custody and was told he would appear again for a plea and case management hearing on 5 July. A provisional trial date was set for 6 November.