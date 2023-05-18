Two teenagers have been given life sentences for the murder of a boy as he walked home from school.

Fifteen-year-old Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death after leaving North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September last year.

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to murder. A 17-year-old boy was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court in March.

The court heard the pair armed themselves with knives and "lay in wait" in a snicket for Khayri before launching their attack in front of other pupils on Woodhouse Hill at around 2.50pm.

The younger attacker ran at Khayri before striking him in the chest with the fatal blow. The older boy, who was 16 at the time, stabbed Khayri in the leg as he lay on the ground.

Khayri died around two hours later.

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, said the killing may have "gang related" or may have been motivated by "revenge" in relation to allegations a window had been smashed at the home of the 17-year-old's mother.

'Gang violence was the norm'

She had earlier heard how the 15-year-old admitted to probation officers that he had a history of gang-related criminality and was shot by masked men when he was 12.

He was involved in a Huddersfield gang called F-block or Fartown Boys, whose exploits are celebrated by the drill rap artist, Booter Bee.

The judge was also told the boy said he started dealing class B drugs when he was about 13 years old and later class A drugs and he regularly carried a knife.

She sentenced the 15-year-old to life in custody, with a minimum term of 16 years.

A pre-sentence report on the older teenager concluded that "violence against opposing gang members was the norm for (him) - the life he lived".

He denied being part of a gang.

The 17-year-old boy was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years.

