A man who killed his neighbour following complaints about noise and garden fires has been jailed.William Parr, 27, attacked 45-year-old Lee Phillips at South Road, in High Green, Sheffield, in January 2021.

Emergency services found Mr Phillips with extensive head injuries. He died on the way to hospital.

A trial in February heard Mr Phillips and Parr were neighbours. Mr Phillips' partner Susan Walliss had raised complaints about fires in their neighbours' garden and excessive noise.On the night of 30 January Ms Walliss was in bed when she heard raised voices in their home. She went downstairs to find Mr Phillips "slumped" and unresponsive.

He died from a brain haemorrhage in an ambulance.

Parr initially told police he had "pushed" Mr Phillips, who had suffered a cut to the right side of his chin and bruising to his neck.

He claimed he had acted in self-defence, but a jury heard there was no evidence he had been assaulted.

A post-mortem examination found the injuries would not have been caused by a fall, but by a punch or blow.

Parr was found guilty of manslaughter. He was jailed for nine years.

Temporary Det Insp Adam Watkinson, who led the investigation, said: "No sentence passed can lessen the pain and grief of losing a loved one in such violent circumstances, though I hope that knowing Parr will now spend time behind bars offers them some sense of closure."