Credit: Sheffield Wednesday FC

A rousing speech by Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore following his side's historic play-off victory has gone viral on social media.

In a video posted by the club on Twitter shortly after Thursday night's game, Moore can be seen with his players in the dressing at Hillsborough telling them he is "so proud of every single one".

The Owls beat Peterborough 5-1 after extra time on the night, to draw level on aggregate in their League One playoff semi-final, having been booed off the pitch following their 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture a week earlier. Wednesday then won the tie on penalties. It was the biggest turnaround in playoff history.

In a video viewed more than three million times, Moore can be seen telling his players: "I'm absolutely just so proud of every single one of you.

"It just goes to show what preparation does - we've prepared all week the mindset, mentality and in training.

"The belief has been there from day one," he said.

"I can't commend you all enough in terms of what you've just produced out there - it's absolutely incredible, and you really deserve it and I'm absolutely delighted."

However, there was a word of caution among the celebrations.

"We've got one more," said Moore. "We enjoy tonight, but we've got one more."

Owls captain Barry Bannan responded to his manager's comments, telling Moore that his and his staff's efforts during the week to change the team's mindset following the heavy first leg defeat had been "unbelievable".

"I'm not going to lie, there were some people down, but what you've showed us and what you've put in and done for us this week has been second to none," he said.

Sheffield Wednesday will now play either Bolton or fellow South Yorkshire side Barnsley in the playoff final at Wembley on 29 May, with the winner gaining promotion to the Championship.

