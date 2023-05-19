Police are appealing for information after the "brutal" killing of a nesting swan.

The adult male died following an attack in Colburn village, North Yorkshire.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "[The swan] was brutally killed whilst guarding its nest at Colburn Lakes, behind Brompton on Swale Caravan Park.

"The swan has entry wounds on its head and neck but we have yet to establish how they were caused."

Two eggs were taken in the incident, which happened between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, 16 May.

Killing wild birds and taking their eggs are both criminal offences.

The spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"In particular we would like information about any suspicious people in the area as well as the possible whereabouts of the eggs that were removed from the nest."