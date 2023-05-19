The first ever marathon staged in honour of rugby league legend Rob Burrow raised more than £4million, organisers have said.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was held on Sunday, 14 May, to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities and other good causes.

More than 15,000 runners took part in the 26.2-mile route and a half-marathon staged at the same time.

The event was launched following Burrow's high-profile campaign to raise awareness of MND after his own diagnosis in 2019.

The former Leeds Rhinos player was pushed around the course in a wheelchair by his friend and ex-teammate Kevin Sinfield, who carried him over the finish line.

Sinfield carried Burrow over the finish line. Credit: PA

In a message to those who took part, Sinfield said: "I’m sure that you will all agree that the atmosphere was incredible and that was down to you, and all of your hard work to support our communities, the MND community, friends and families, and bring everyone together as a team.

"I’m delighted to share with you that the running total raised for 341 different charities across the UK now sits at over £4million.

"Friendship was at the heart of this marathon – run for a mate with a mate – and I hope that you are all glowing in the knowledge that we get to help so many people across the UK who need us."

More than 100,000 people lined the streets of Leeds and Otley for the marathon, which started and finished at Headingley Stadium.

Burrow's wife, Lindsey, who was among the runners, set out to raise £7,777 in honour of her husband's former shirt number but has since raised more than £90,000.

The money will partly go towards a fundraising campaign for a new MND care centre in Leeds that will bear Burrow's name.

