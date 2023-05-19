A police staff member has been fined by magistrates after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Matthew Oxby, 48, who works in IT in scientific support services for West Yorkshire Police, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman following an incident in Wakefield city centre in December 2022.

Appearing in Leeds Magistrates' Court, Oxby, of Poplars Road, Kendray, Barnsley, admitted the offence.

The court was told he had slapped and pinched the victim's bottom during a night out.

Oxby was fined £800 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £320 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “The actions of Matthew Oxby fall well below what we expect of our employees both on and off duty.

"We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence and sexual violence. No-one should expect or accept being treated in this way whilst on a night out."

A misconduct investigation at West Yorkshire Police will now take place as the court case has ended.

Oxby is still suspended from duty pending the outcome of the hearing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.