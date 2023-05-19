ITV Calendar journalist and Sheffield Wednesday fan Natalie Higgins reflects on a historic night at Hillsborough after the Owls overcame all the odds to make it to the League One playoff final

It was the ultimate "I was there" moment.

They say it's the hope that will kill you, but it's the hope that can spur you on to do unimaginable things. And that's what happened last night.

Sheffield Wednesday did the impossible, by coming from four goals behind in a playoff semi-final - the biggest come back in English Football League history. And being there to witness it is a moment fans will never forget.

Driving down to Hillsborough last night I felt deflated, but walking down Herries Road there was an atmosphere I hadn't expected. The place was heaving and there was palpable excitement in the air.

Hearing fans sing "Hi Ho Silver Lining" in the ground is spine-tingling on a normal match day, but yesterday was something else. I'd never heard it so loud.

"We need to be two-nil up by halftime or we're done" was a phrase said several times before kickoff. It was possible.

When Michael Smith slotted home from the spot to put the Owls in front, the hope started to creep in.

I exchanged glances with fans around me. There were sighs of relief, looks of bewilderment. Could we really do it?

The noise continued to grow, the Wednesday band started getting louder and the players continued to fight on.

Then came Lee Gregory doing what he does best. Two-nil. Hillsborough erupted once more.

Coming out of the break two goals to the good, the fans wanted more - and they made it known. Chances came and went for Smith and Gregory. A spectacular overhead kick almost put Wednesday 3-0 up, but Peterborough keeper Norris somehow managed to get a glove to it. It was a superb save.

We could feel another one coming and it did in the form of Reece James. A fantastic dummy from Gregory in the box meant James only had to tap it home.

"We're going to do it" rang around the Kop in the final minutes of the game.

It could only be our own, Liam Palmer, to pull us over the line. I'm surprised I wasn't launched five rows forward as the Kop erupted went when the ball hit the back of the net. We'd done it with the last kick of the game!

The teams rallied together ahead of extra time Credit: ITV News

Into extra-time we went and a silly foul on the edge of the box gave Peterborough a chance. A deflected header onto Gregory sent the ball into the back of the net. The away fans went crazy and for us it looked like that would be it.

But Callum Paterson had other ideas. Spurred on by the roar of the home fans and a scramble in the box saw him slot it in and guaranteed the tie go to penalties.

I felt sick. All that came to my mind was the heartache when England lost in the Euros final, stuck in a room by myself because I'd been in close contact with someone who had Covid.

This time I was surrounded by thousands of screaming fans, cheering the lads on as they took to the spot.

Smith and Vaulks did what they had to do. As did Jonson Clarke-Harris. The pressure was on Peterborough once more. I won't repeat what I said when Dan Butler hit the crossbar.

The skipper, Barry Bannan, stepped up and hit the back of the net to the sound of the roaring crowd. It was back to Peterborough.

How Cameron Dawson kept his cool I don't know. He was unlucky to not stop Oliver Norburn's goal.

Josh Windass delivered and so did Kabongo Tshimanga. It was all down to Jack Hunt.

Cool, calm and collected, he slotted it home. What ensued afterwards was something that is difficult to put into words. Fans flooded onto the pitch to celebrate with the team. We'd done it. We're off to Wembley.

Football can be a cruel sport. You invest your time, energy and money into a side that could break your heart and it certainly felt broken after the first leg last Friday. People would ask "why bother?" and it's nights like yesterday that should be the response. That is what football is all about.

