Def Leppard returned home to Sheffield to help save the Leadmill with a one-off show ahead of the European leg of their world stadium tour.

The Yorkshire Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductees returned to the band’s home city on Friday night to thrill the 850 fans who packed into the under-threat club – just three days before the band plays to 44,000 at Sheffield United’s nearby Bramall Lane ground.

Last year, The Leadmill announced it was at danger of closure after its landlords, Electric Group, issued an eviction notice.

The move provoked outrage from music fans - as well as many musicians who have played at the venue since it opened in 1980.

Def Leppard fans who snapped up the One Night Only tickets within hours were warned not to expect a toned-down acoustic reinterpretation of their classic hits when Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen took to the smaller-than-usual stage for their first-ever Leadmill appearance.

Lead singer Joe Elliott at The Leadmill in Sheffield Credit: PA

As promised, the band – which has sold more than 110 million records in their 46-year career – wowed the mix of 80s survivors and a surprising number of young, new recruits with an hour of full-volume, full-electric, full-on energy rock, despite the intimate setting.

It was 10 songs in before singer Joe Elliott launched into the instantly recognisable hits Hysteria and Pour Some Sugar On Me.

But there was no Animal, Love Bites and Let’s Get Rocked on the set list as the gig was wrapped up in just over an hour with an encore – following a chorus of “we want more” – of Wasted.

Earlier this week, the venue issued a new plea to fans, saying the landlords “have recently moved forward with their plans to evict The Leadmill”.

The band addressed fans ahead of their performance on 19 May

Ahead of the show, the band said it wanted to shine a light on The Leadmill’s plight and proceeds from the gig are being donated to Music Venue Trust.

Before the gig, lead singer Joe Elliott said: “Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band. We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane.

“When thinking of a warm-up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started. We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us.”

Ben Hartley, live promoter for The Leadmill, said: “The fact that a local act that has gone on to play stadiums across the world is willing to come back home and support us in a time of need – as well as thousands of other integral grassroots venues across the UK – speaks volumes of their character.”

The Leadmill in Sheffield has said it is facing closure prompting outrage from fans and musicians who have played there Credit: PA

Def Leppard has packed out stadiums across North and South America over the last year with co-headliners Motley Crue.

The tour moves to Bramall Lane on Monday – where Sheffield United fan Elliott will no doubt be celebrating the Blades’ recent promotion to the Premier League – and return to the UK for a Wembley Stadium date on July 1.

Friday also saw the release of Def Leppard’s new album Drastic Symphonies, which is a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featuring reworkings of some of their best-known hits.

The band is due to play at Sheffield United's nearby Bramall Lane ground in a few days Credit: PA

Dominic Madden, CEO of Electric Group – which runs music venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle, said the building was threatened with redevelopment into flats when they bought it in 2017 and they saved it with the intention of it continuing to operate as a music venue.

Mr Madden said: “The current Leadmill campaign is, unfortunately, misleading people into thinking we want to close the venue with no regard for its history.”

He said: “We recognise the roots of the Leadmill within the community and we are determined to see it succeed and thrive.”

