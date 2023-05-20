A man from Keighley who filmed himself sexually assaulting two young girls has been jailed after thousands of indecent images of children were found on his computer.

Jonathan Warren, aged 32, of Edensor Road, was arrested after police received a tip-off that he was involved in the distribution of indecent images.

He was taken into custody and his devices were seized which revealed his 'abhorrent' offending.

Police found 2,086 indecent pictures of children alongside videos showing him committing sexual acts on two girls who were found to be aged 9 and 12 at the time.

Further investigations found evidence on his phone of distributing indecent images to other people.

Warren - who was found to be in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order - was charged with 14 offences, including seven relating to making and taking of indecent images and three of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Warren - who pleaded guilty to all 14 charges - appeared before Bradford Crown Court and was given a life sentence.

Detective Constable Adam Flaxington, said: “I am particularly pleased that the judge has today recognised the abhorrent offending of Warren against two vulnerable girls. This sends a clear message to offenders committing these sorts of offences and I am delighted that his victims will now have justice.

“The lengths that Warren went to try and avoid detection and arrest signifies he knew he was looking at a significant sentence when caught. I would also like to thank the Digital Forensic Unit and all their work on the case. Our close work with them has again brought a positive result.”

