Video report by Emma Wilkinson

An outdoor festival which celebrates the stunning scenery which makes up the Lincolnshire Wolds has returned for a second year.

Hundreds of people gathered in South Ormsby on Saturday 20 May for the launch of the event which runs for three weeks.

Following a successful first outing in 2022, the festival encourages visitors to explore the area whilst taking part in activities and learning about the history that makes up a large part of East Lindsey.

It is 50 years since the Wolds was named an 'area of outstanding natural beauty' and there are dozen of events taking place to mark it.

The council said most activities will be free of charge or at a greatly reduced cost.

Visitors can get involved in things like gliding, clay pigeon shooting, hikes, horse riding, river dipping and dance classes.

Karen Edwards, Place Officer at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We’re so excited for the festival to get underway, particularly following its success from last year. It will provide residents and visitors with some memorable and unique opportunities to get outdoors and explore the stunning Lincolnshire Wolds that make up such a large part of our district and county.

“I hope that people will come and enjoy the vast selections of planned activities and events, perhaps try something new or visit somewhere you’ve always wanted to, whilst experiencing the incredible surroundings of the Wolds.”

