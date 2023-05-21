There are concerns for a woman who went missing in the early hours of this morning in Lincolnshire.

Brenda, aged in her 70s, went missing from her caravan in Addlethorpe, near Ingoldmells between 3am and 4am.

Lincolnshire Police are concerned for her welfare as it was a cold morning and she needs to take medication. They also say she may appear confused.

Brenda is thought to be wearing a jumper and leggings, and white trainers. She is 5 ft tall with short white hair and medium build.

People are being urged to check outbuildings or other areas she may be in.

