A person has been seriously injured after the car they were driving collided with a train in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to Yatt's Road, Newbridge near Pickering this afternoon to reports a car and train had collided at the level crossing near Blansby Park Lane.

One person - the driver of the car - has sustained serious injuries. Police say no other injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Yatts Road is blocked both ways and there is queueing traffic.

