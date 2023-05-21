Pleas for the return of Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory's eye mask have been answered after it was lost following their historic play off semi final comeback.

Sheffield Wednesday put a plea out on social media to return the mask, after the striker lost it in the aftermath of their stunning comeback win on Thursday against Peterborough United.

But one fan has replied to the appeal saying his father picked it up and took it home. He's offered to return it before Monday.

Gregory has to wear the mask for several weeks after suffering a broken cheekbone during training earlier in the season. The club said the protective cover was custom built and due to a short turnaround, it could not be replaced in time for the final at Wembley next week.

The Owls beat Peterborough 5-1 after extra time on the night, to draw level on aggregate in their League One playoff semi-final. Wednesday then won the tie on penalties. It was the biggest turnaround in playoff history.

They are set to take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Wembley on Monday 29 May for a spot in the Championship next season.

