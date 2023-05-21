A dad has been left traumatised after his daughter was hurt in an accident at a North Yorkshire nursery.

Neil Dumoulin says his two-year-old daughter, Delilah, has been left upset and in pain following an incident at her nursery in York in which she suffered a cut over her eye.

Mr Dumoulin says the nursery, Little Green Rascals, phoned him just as he was about to collect Delilah on Monday (15 May) to say she had fallen and hurt herself.

The dad-of-five took a photograph of his daughter which shows her bloodied and bruised eye and then took her to the Accident and Emergency Department in York where the 1.5cm cut was cleaned and closed with glue.

Mr Dumoulin said the family had been left "very traumatised" and his daughter was tearful, in pain, and not sleeping well.

He has submitted a complaint to nursery bosses and says his daughter had previously suffered minor scapes while playing, which were reported to him by nursery staff.

In an accident report, the nursery told Mr Dumoulin that staff had not seen how Delilah had hurt her eye but that she had told a member of staff that she hit it on a chair.

The report said a member of staff had turned around and found Delilah on the floor by a table with a cut to her eye.In a statement, a spokesperson for Little Green Rascals said it was "saddened" by the accident and was conducting an investigation.

"The safety of children, team members and visitors is the top priority at Little Green Rascals," a nursery spokesperson said.

"We are saddened that an accident has occurred to a child within our care. We are conducting a robust investigation and a summary of findings will be shared with the parents at the point of conclusion.

"We liaise and work with regulatory bodies where applicable and are in contact with the Local Authority and Ofsted."

