A Hull museum has reopened for the first time in three years after it was forced to close during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The Wilberforce House Museum, which was the birthplace of anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce, has undergone conservation work during its closure.

The Grade I listed building has had a refurbishment of the heating system and extensive restoration work on the 18th-century plaster ceiling above the main staircase.

A new feature was the inclusion of two galleries relating to modern slavery and human rights Credit: Wilberforce House Museum

Hull Museums has also worked closely with members of the Wilberforce House Museum Advisory Board on a new gallery that looks at the legacies of transatlantic slavery, with the help of funding from Arts Council England.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council said: “We are delighted to be reopening the museum after what has felt like a very long closure. However, given the global importance of this building it was critical to ensure repairs and investigations were done to the highest standard.

“The museum’s exciting new galleries, refreshed displays and the structural heritage of the building have been cared for in the best possible way, and we know visitors will see it has been worth the wait.”

Robin Diaper, Curator of Maritime & Social History at Hull Culture and Leisure said: “It has been fantastic to work with the members of the Wilberforce House Museum Advisory Board and the University of Hull to develop our new galleries. We hope that people will see these as fitting spaces to reflect on the past and issues affecting today.”

