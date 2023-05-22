Legendary football pundit Chris Kamara has pulled out of presenting the UK's Strongest Man area show due to his ongoing fight with a speech problem.

The former professional footballer and Bradford City manager, who now lives in Wakefield, was due to front the event at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham between 27th and 29th May 2023.

But on Monday he tweeted to say he has "reluctantly pulled out" of presenting the show due to his "ongoing speech problems."

He urged people to still attend the event in his absence.

After his career in football, Kamara went into broadcasting, later working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports before he was diagnosed with a rare speech disorder last year.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his with apraxia of speech diagnosis in March 2022, saying he felt "a fraud" as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.

It came after he was seen on Sky Sports slurring his words.

Earlier this year Kamara, who is affectionately known as Kammy, received an MBE at Windsor Castle for services to football, anti-racism and charity.

