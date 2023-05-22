Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire - the fourth fire there in just over a month.

The blaze broke out near Holmfirth on Monday (22 May) and at one point smoke could be seen as far afield as Sowerby Bridge.

Pictures posted online show a line of flames on the moorland.

Credit: Peak District Moorland Group

Two blazes broke out in quick succession on the moor in April, and firefighters said they thought they were started deliberately.

The moorland was alight again twelve days later.

West Yorkshire Fire has been running a #BeMoorAware campaign to urge people to help prevent moorland fires.

Credit: Elizabeth Baker

More to follow.