A man has been jailed for inflicting years of physical and mental abuse on his partner, sometimes in front of their two young children.

Connar Shaw, 31, from Rotherham, broke his partner's jaw, strangled her and threatened to throw acid in her face so no-one else would want her.

She says she still fears for her life and worries he will get revenge on her after he is released from prison.

Derbyshire Police were alerted to the abuse when they were called to an argument in a car outside their home in Killamarsh where Shaw's partner ended up covered in blood with serious head injuries.

The couple's young daughter told police he was punching her mum so hard the car was shaking.

In a victim impact statement, Shaw's partner said: "I want Connar to leave me alone and let me get on with my life without putting me in fear of future violence.

She added: "I’m afraid that one day he will end up killing me."

Detective Constable Kate Morrell, who led the investigation, said: “The survivor lived in fear of Shaw for years and still struggles with the mental and physical trauma of what he inflicted on her. No-one should have to live like that and so I’m pleased Shaw is now behind bars for his crimes.

"I hope this sentence can help her start to move forward and look to the future.”

Shaw admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed for two and a half years at Derby Crown Court.

What are the signs of domestic abuse?

Domestic abuse can include, but is not limited to, the following:

Coercive control (a pattern of intimidation, degradation, isolation and control with the use or threat of physical or sexual violence)

Psychological and/or emotional abuse

Physical or sexual abuse.

Financial or economic abuse.

Harassment and stalking.

Online or digital abuse.

