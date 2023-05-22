Police search for missing York teenagers Keira and Katie

Police in York are searching for two teenage girls who are missing.

It's believed Keira, aged 14, and Katie, 15 are in the Hull, York or the West Yorkshire areas - and may be with three boys from out of the area.

The pair, both from York, were went missing last seen in Hull on Sunday afternoon. (May 21).

Keira is 5’3”, of slim build, with very long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Katie is 5’4”, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, a tanned complexion and a nose piercing.

Anyone who has seen the girls or has information that could assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 0r 999 if it is an immediate sighting.