Two boys have been arrested after a thirteen-year-old was stabbed in the head and the hand in a supermarket in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Co-op on Swarcliffe Avenue shortly after 2pm on Sunday May 21.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged but will need more medical treatment.

Two boys, aged 11 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Police are urging anyone who has information which could help their investigation to call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.