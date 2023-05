There are long delays on the M62 Westbound near Leeds following an accident.

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are currently closed Westbound between J27 and Junction 26 due to an overturned car.National Highways Yorkshire say it is leading to congestion of approximately 4.5 miles on approach, with delays of an hour above usual journey times.

There is also congestion to the eastbound side as onlookers slow to look at the accident.