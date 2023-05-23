Two cannabis factories in North Nottinghamshire have been closed down after police raided them in the early hours.

Officers arrested two people on Monday 22 May. The first after breaking into a property on Lemont Road in Forest Town, Mansfield.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply and production of drugs.

A second property was searched on Main Street in Huthwaite where cannabis plants were found in the cellar and a bedroom.

Police then arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

In both locations electricity had been bypassed.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kylie Davies said: “Residents should not have to tolerate this on their streets and we will act on any information we are given.

"The bypassed electricity is also a threat to other residents on the street if a fire was to break out and spread.“

