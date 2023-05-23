Internationally-renowned singer Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will perform an intimate gig at a venue in Leeds.

Ahead of Leeds Festival taking place this summer, Capaldi will play at The Wardrobe in Leeds on Tuesday 6 June.

The Scottish singer's new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ was released last week. It is currently outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined.

He will be joined by indie singer and rising star James Marriott who only launched his music career three years ago.

All profits from tickets sales will go to charity and will only be available to people who have already bought a Reading and Leeds festival ticket (day or weekend).

Leeds Festival itself will this year run from 25-27 August.

