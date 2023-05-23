Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Hayward

A man from Retford is calling on the local council to do more to repair the town's potholes after one caused his car to swerve across the road and he was hit with a £350 bill.

Brandon Dodsworth has since started an online petition gaining hundreds of signatures.

He said: "I want to hold the council to account. I want them to repair these roads and actually show a bit of urgency."

Nottinghamshire County Council say it is investing significant money into the 3,000 miles of roads it has to maintain in the region.

The council's highways manager told ITV Calendar: "We completed over three hundred and 32,000 square metres of quality resurfacing across Nottinghamshire.

"But we can't repair all the county's roads immediately and we need to prioritise where these repairs are taking place."

Mr Dodsworth said: "I know the council have said they are prioritising roads. However, we're not seeing that in Retford."

It follows an incident on a road in Worksop earlier in May. Credit: BPM

It comes after a driver endured a terrifying scare on a nearby road in Worksop earlier this month where a reported 12-foot sinkhole opened up.

After the Worksop incident, Labour Councillor Glynn Gilfoyle said: "My issue is that this is a recurrent problem and we need to get to the bottom of it.

"I would say this is the third time in about three years that it's happened and so there needs to be some serious thought going forward."

