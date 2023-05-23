Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a baby shower in Rotherham.

Police were called to The Gallows Pub on Hangsman Lane at around 7.40pm on Saturday, 20 May, after a fight broke out in the car park.

A large group were reported to have been fighting outside the pub and a number of people were injured, including a man in his 40s who had non-life threatening stab wounds.

A 30-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault causing actual bodily harm. A 21-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 51-year-old man from Rotherham and a 26-year-old man from Doncaster were both also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

All four men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers say they are keen to speak to anyone who was at the baby shower and may have information about those involved.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.