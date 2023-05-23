Great-great-grandmother prepares to celebrate 105 years in same house in Huthwaite
Report by Adam Fowler.
A great-great grandmother is preparing to celebrate her 105th year living in the same house.
Elsie Allcock was born in the Huthwaite two-bed in 1918 and has lived there ever since.
She told ITV Calendar: "I was born here and they'll take me from here.
"I never really wanted to move anyway."
Elsie has lived through two world wars, twenty-two prime ministers and the growth of her own family.
She has two children, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She now lives in the house with her one surviving son, Ray, who was also born in the house.
Ray Allcock, 76, said: "You come in the house and you don't find her. She's either upstairs or in the yard doing something.
"I guarantee now if you look in her pocket there's a duster. She's always at it, you can't make her stop."
Elsie told ITV Calendar: "When people get older they tend to say 'I can't do this, I'll sit down'.
"You've got to make yourself, haven't you?"
Next month, she'll celebrate her 105th birthday at a big party in the house she's made memories in for the past century.
