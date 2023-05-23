Play Brightcove video

Report by Adam Fowler.

A great-great grandmother is preparing to celebrate her 105th year living in the same house.

Elsie Allcock was born in the Huthwaite two-bed in 1918 and has lived there ever since.

She told ITV Calendar: "I was born here and they'll take me from here.

"I never really wanted to move anyway."

Elsie has lived through two world wars, twenty-two prime ministers and the growth of her own family.

She has two children, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She now lives in the house with her one surviving son, Ray, who was also born in the house.

Ray Allcock, 76, said: "You come in the house and you don't find her. She's either upstairs or in the yard doing something.

"I guarantee now if you look in her pocket there's a duster. She's always at it, you can't make her stop."

Elsie told ITV Calendar: "When people get older they tend to say 'I can't do this, I'll sit down'.

"You've got to make yourself, haven't you?"

Next month, she'll celebrate her 105th birthday at a big party in the house she's made memories in for the past century.

