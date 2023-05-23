A man from Hull has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting assault against his ex-girlfriend while on licence for another 'horrific offence' against the same woman.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Sirrs of Hall Road in North Hull twice tried to strangle the woman in separate attacks.

Hull Crown Court heard how in September last year Sirrs grabbed hold of the woman's neck and "used his arm and got her in a head lock. This restricted her breathing and she began to panic."

He returned the following day saying that he wanted to collect some clothes, but when he got inside the property, grabbed the woman's throat again.

Sirrs pressed his knuckle into her left eye and poured a can of beer over her.

Phoning the woman 137 times while on remand in prison, he told her to say that she had made up the allegations. He said: "It's not worth all these charges. I didn't strangle you at all."

In Court Sirrs admitted two offences of strangulation and others of assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

Judge John Thackray KC told Sirrs: "Your offending has had a profound effect on your victim. Some people never recover from violence like this."

A previous violent attack on the same woman had left her needing 30 stitches that he was jailed for in August 2020 for two years and nine months.

During that incident, he threatened to kill her and her children.

He also had a conviction for assaulting her in 2019, throwing house keys at the victim's face in a drunken argument.

