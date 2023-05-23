A pedestrian has died in hospital following a collision in Sheffield last month.

Emergency services were called to Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe at around 11.00pm on Saturday 29 April, where a man in his 40s was hit by a VW Passat near to Shalesmoor tram stop.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries after crossing the road at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helped officers with their enquiries.

They are continuing to appeal for any witnesses with dash cam footage or information to come forward.

