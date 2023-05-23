Police are investigating after a train between Leeds and Kirkstall was shot at with an air rifle.

The window of the Northern train was cracked at around 5.30pm on Monday, causing severe delays for passengers.

Nobody was injured and a search was conducted to find the shooters, but police have yet to find anyone.

John Gallagher said on Twitter: "Train home stopped between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge because 'somebody is shooting at trains'.

"After a few minutes waiting we started moving again. We picked up speed and shortly after that heard a loud crack."

Credit: John Gallagher

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said that the train had been hit by air gun pellets, causing a window to crack.

They added: "Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, however no one was located.

"No passengers or rail staff were injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

