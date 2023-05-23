Police are conducting a search of the water in Gainsborough after a 15-year-old boy was reported missing.

Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge late in the evening on Monday, 22 May.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: " We are very concerned for his welfare and specialist officers are already in the area conducting a search of the water."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

